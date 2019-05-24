Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Short Interest Down 13.8% in April

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,649 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 671,663 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 728,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nobilis Health stock. Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.75% of Nobilis Health worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $0.14 on Friday. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

