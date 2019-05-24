Nielsen (NLSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter driven by solid execution and ongoing focus on operational efficiency. The company is benefiting from strength in both the segments, namely Global Media and Connect. We believe the company’s consistent investment in product portfolio, and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth in the near term as well as long haul. Further, positive contributions from its acquisitions are positives. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging-markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion and profitability. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Notably, in a year’s time, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NLSN opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Nielsen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

