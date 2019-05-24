Newton Coin Project (NCP) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, cfinex, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $174,006.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 173,473,371,550 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TradeOgre, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.