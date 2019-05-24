New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,600 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $45,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $156,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $278,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,622 shares of company stock worth $22,903,752. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $82.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,600 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-sells-7600-shares-of-wec-energy-group-inc-wec.html.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.