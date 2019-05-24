New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $50.43 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 632,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $50,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,782,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,310,000 after purchasing an additional 849,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,789,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,639,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,799,000 after buying an additional 355,998 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,543,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 12,718.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $120.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.32 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Stephens lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 9,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $747,538.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $50.43 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-50-43-million-position-in-blackbaud-inc-blkb.html.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.