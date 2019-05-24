NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

In related news, Director Naeem Ghauri purchased 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 476,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,176.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 52,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 277,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

