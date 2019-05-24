NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NPTN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.41.

NPTN stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $188.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.26.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $112,533.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

