NBT Bank N A NY Sells 238 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,814,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,101 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33,558.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 769,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after purchasing an additional 767,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,673,000 after purchasing an additional 692,204 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,519,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,849,000 after purchasing an additional 581,108 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $185.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

