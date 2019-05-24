Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $183,307.00 and approximately $4,042.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.34 or 0.08498611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00041610 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001515 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000634 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

