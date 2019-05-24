Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 507.95% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

