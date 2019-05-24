Morgan Stanley Trims Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Target Price to $132.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie set a $129.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.54.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $142.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $98.18 and a 52-week high of $157.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.24 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $257,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,921 shares of company stock worth $16,310,422. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 640,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,015.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 77,034 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 76,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 44,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

