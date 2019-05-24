Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $392,000 Position in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 788,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,976,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,912,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 356,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $574.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Herlache sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $50,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $417,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,485 shares of company stock worth $2,046,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCBS shares. BidaskClub cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

