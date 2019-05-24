Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (IDU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $151.34 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $151.34.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

