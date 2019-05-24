Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.88.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $118.76 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $161.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $449,883.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,089,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 19,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $2,425,328.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 411,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,153,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,535 shares of company stock worth $37,545,818. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 128.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $52,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

