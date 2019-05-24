MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,174.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $6,174.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011025 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 159,319,285 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

