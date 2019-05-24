Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 115,343 Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 930,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 115,343 shares during the quarter. Meridian Bancorp makes up approximately 2.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 293.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 155,566 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of EBSB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,486. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

