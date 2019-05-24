Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,915 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 144.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPMT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 4,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,447. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.36. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

