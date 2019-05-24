MKM Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 564.0% during the 1st quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

