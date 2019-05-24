Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 251 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 2.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nike by 6,517.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 34,749,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,395,928,000 after buying an additional 3,592,186 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,658,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,818,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,321,080,000 after buying an additional 1,723,608 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

