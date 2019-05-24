Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,880,000 after buying an additional 1,539,841 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 410,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $309,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,731 shares of company stock worth $2,027,567 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/miracle-mile-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-duke-energy-corp-duk.html.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.