Minds Machines Group Ltd (MMX) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock

Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Henry Turcan bought 76,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £4,560 ($5,958.45).

On Tuesday, May 14th, Henry Turcan bought 500,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

MMX stock opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.08) on Friday. Minds Machines Group Ltd has a one year low of GBX 5.04 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 9.17 ($0.12).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

Minds Machines Group Company Profile

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

