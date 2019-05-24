Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,210 Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $68,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Amedisys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after buying an additional 415,060 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Amedisys by 536.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 268,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,471,000 after buying an additional 226,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 802,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,940,000 after buying an additional 192,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amedisys by 14.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,731,000 after buying an additional 118,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $171,549.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $524,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,611.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $108.08 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.22. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $467.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Benchmark cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.64 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,210 Amedisys Inc (AMED)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/mid-atlantic-financial-management-inc-adv-purchases-shares-of-2210-amedisys-inc-amed.html.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.