Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $237,000 Holdings in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,017,865,000 after purchasing an additional 582,761 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,147,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,787,000 after purchasing an additional 374,526 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4,886.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,709,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,389,000 after purchasing an additional 515,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,982,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,233,000 after purchasing an additional 224,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $134,610.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,399.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $182,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,382. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $79.71 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

