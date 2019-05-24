Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $238.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,024.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 137,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 226,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after buying an additional 105,878 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,587,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

