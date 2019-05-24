Medtronic (MDT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $86.44, but opened at $88.76. Medtronic shares last traded at $91.64, with a volume of 12777157 shares.
The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.39.
The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
