Medtronic (MDT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $86.44, but opened at $88.76. Medtronic shares last traded at $91.64, with a volume of 12777157 shares.

The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

