MaxLinear (MXL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

MXL opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $789,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $876,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MaxLinear by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

