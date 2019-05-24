Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Stake Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 678.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,288 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $137,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $863,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,023. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

