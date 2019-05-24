Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 453 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,230,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,670,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 104.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $147.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Redstone downgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.93.

WARNING: “Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 453 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/mason-street-advisors-llc-acquires-453-shares-of-nvidia-co-nvda.html.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.