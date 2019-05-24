Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,783 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $22,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of FICO opened at $294.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $298.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 51.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $1,894,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.82, for a total value of $2,121,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

