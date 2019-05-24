Marathon Oil (MRO) Shares Gap Down to $14.56

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.56. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 253350 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. MKM Partners set a $22.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,512,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,239,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,945 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,062,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,550,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,741,000 after acquiring an additional 624,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

