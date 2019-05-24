Mallinckrodt (MNK) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

MNK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $827.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.12. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.27 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 118.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 168,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 90,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 113,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.