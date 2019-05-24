Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 87,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $100.76. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,360. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $91.56 and a twelve month high of $325.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $143.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/magnus-financial-group-llc-invests-2-18-million-in-madrigal-pharmaceuticals-inc-mdgl.html.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.