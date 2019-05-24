Magna International Inc. (MGA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,508,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $73,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 760.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4,787.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,906,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,678 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. 29,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $66.81.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

