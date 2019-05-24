LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Tower International Inc (TOWR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Tower International worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tower International by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tower International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Tower International by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWR opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tower International Inc has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $399.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Tower International had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $378.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Tower International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tower International Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Tower International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tower International in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tower International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Tower International Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

