LSV Asset Management Invests $16.47 Million in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 341,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,465,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Perrigo by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 669,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Perrigo by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,758,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $80.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

