LSV Asset Management Has $17.37 Million Stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Petmed Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Petmed Express by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Petmed Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Petmed Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Petmed Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 74,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $18.40 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $390.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Petmed Express had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on PETS. BidaskClub cut Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

