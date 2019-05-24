Low & Bonar (LWB) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 20 ($0.26).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Low & Bonar from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

LON:LWB opened at GBX 10.90 ($0.14) on Monday. Low & Bonar has a 52 week low of GBX 11.89 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.78 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $75.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

In other news, insider Philip de Klerk purchased 200,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,130.90 ($36,758.00).

Low & Bonar Company Profile

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

