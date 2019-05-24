Loopring (LRC) Trading Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $64.49 million and $13.74 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, IDAX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00421929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.01253158 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00146022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,831,090 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, AirSwap, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Gate.io, IDAX, Upbit, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, OKEx, DragonEX, Bittrex, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Bitbns and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.