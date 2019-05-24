London Security (LSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,500.00

Shares of London Security plc (LON:LSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and last traded at GBX 2,450 ($32.01), with a volume of 174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $300.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. London Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, and Luxembourg. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services. The company offers its products under the Nu-Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier, and Master brands.

