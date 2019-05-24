Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 63,700 American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEO opened at $18.54 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $2,754,210.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $315,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at $626,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,820 shares of company stock worth $3,151,706 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

