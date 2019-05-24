Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Sells 300 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

