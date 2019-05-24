Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 6,400 Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 181,925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 618,357 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,955 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $50.96 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

