Lincoln Mining Corp (CVE:LMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 452000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $688,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.53.

Get Lincoln Mining alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/lincoln-mining-lmg-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-01.html.

Lincoln Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of precious metal projects. It primarily holds interests in the Pine Grove gold-silver property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.