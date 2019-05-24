Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Director Jason Aryeh Acquires 250 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,812.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Aryeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,127.50.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jason Aryeh purchased 202 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.51 per share, for a total transaction of $22,727.02.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.46. 2,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.56 and a 52-week high of $278.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price (down from $281.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,090,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,721,000 after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,385,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,117,000 after buying an additional 396,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after buying an additional 186,090 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 621,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after buying an additional 152,649 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

