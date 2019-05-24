LIFE Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $42,525.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00421776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.01237464 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00145112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004439 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

