Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Electrocomponents (ECM)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ECM. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 724.38 ($9.47).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 633.60 ($8.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 779.20 ($10.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

