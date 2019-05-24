Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $2,819,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $101.79.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

