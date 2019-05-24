Lennox International (LII) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.49.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII stock opened at $276.37 on Friday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $282.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 261.35%. The business had revenue of $790.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $908,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,609,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $829,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,789 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,595. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.