Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976,369 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $733,600.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,643.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

