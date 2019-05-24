LCNB (LCNB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LCNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.52. LCNB has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.92%.

In other LCNB news, insider John F. Smiley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Huddle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,653 shares of company stock valued at $642,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in LCNB by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LCNB by 492.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 85.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

